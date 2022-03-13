Johnnie E. Rice

March 6, 1933 - March 7, 2022

Johnnie Edgar Rice passed away on March 7th after a short battle with cancer at age 89 in Corvallis, Oregon. He was residing at Stoneybrook Assisted Living and enjoyed his time there until his passing. He was born to John Evert Rice and Beatrice Estelle Susan Tallent in Bristow, Oklahoma on March 6, 1933, right on Route 66. Johnnie's Dad worked in the oil fields and moved west to build ships in Portland in 1945. Johnnie was 12 when he came to Oregon along with his sister Nellie Jean. Later, his sister Sharon was born in 1948. He graduated from Junction City High School in 1951, where he was Student Body President and played baseball, football and basketball. He came to OSC in 1951 and earned a degree in Pharmacy. While at Oregon State, Johnnie began to thrive, he was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity. He was in Blue Key, Army ROTC, Pershing Rifles, and many honorary societies, including Phi Kappa Phi. In his fifth year at OSC, he was elected Student Body President and was proud to represent Oregon State and his Beavers.

Johnnie met his future wife, Carol Frisch, during his junior year in college and they were married on May 25, 1957, in Portland, Oregon and were married almost 65 years. They moved to San Antonio, Texas, for his military assignment. After leaving Texas, they moved back to Corvallis and began Rice's Pharmacy in December of 1959 together. Johnnie enjoyed his pharmacy and the people and friends he met in Corvallis. He loved everyone and was fun to be around. He had the pharmacy for 43 years with many wonderful employees. The store was sold in 2003 and then Johnnie and Carol opened the French Door, an antique furniture store, for seven more years. They retired after 50 years of retail business in Corvallis. Johnnie had a knack for details and turned all his endeavors into something special.

Johnnie enjoyed several years of service in the OSU Alumni Association as a member of the Alumni Board. Also, he was a Cub Scout Pack leader. While owners of the store, he had the Rice's Pharmacy Softball Team which eventually won the City Championship in 1971 and was a real source of enjoyment to him and the whole family. He and Carol were presented the Jean and Scram Graham Leadership Award in 2009 for the chairing of 21 OSU Alumni Reunions by the OSU Alumni Association. Johnnie and Carol were presented the Corvallis High School Director's Award in recognition of the students and programs of Corvallis High in 1979 and forming the "Mama's & Papa's" cheer section for the undefeated State Champion Corvallis Spartan Football team in 1978.

Johnnie is survived by his wife Carol, his son Steven (Renee Morrison) and daughter, Marilyn Rice Hart and his grandchildren, Cody and Ashley Rice, Jessica, Jonathan, Nicholas and Alexandra (Lexie) Hart, great-granddaughter Ryan Hart and his step-grandchildren, Amanda and Jon Morrison, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister Sharon Rice-Mathews of Prineville.

We are grateful for the care received from Stoneybrook Assisted Living and Evergreen Hospice.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10th at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center at 725 SW 26th Street across from Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon, with a reception following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boys and Girls Club of Corvallis, or Suburban Christian Church, 2760 SW 53rd Street, Corvallis, Oregon.