John William Laundré
January 30, 1949 - March 5, 2021

Dr. John Laundré, colleague, ground-breaking ecologist, unapologetic defender of wildlife and devoted father, died on March 5, 2021. A conservationist to the end, John took from the earth one thing — a light that this world so desperately needed — but replaced it with two: John leaves behind his beautiful daughter, Cecile; and the invaluable blueprint of how to fight for the earth and ALL its inhabitants. Cecile and her family are touched and incredibly grateful for the love and support you have all been sending. They are postponing services until COVID permits an actual gathering.

