October 16, 1938 — June 4, 2020
John William (Bill) Latimer, 81, of Lebanon, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born October 16, 1938, in Minot, North Dakota, the oldest son of Rakkel (Lee) and William Israel Latimer. The family moved to Washington state where he graduated from Marysville High School in 1956. He graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in 1962. He married Gail Hauke in 1960 and they had two sons, David and Dale. He later married Jane Nemo in 1981 and gained daughter, Lisa.
Bill had a lifelong passion for trucks, starting at age 14, working summers on his uncle’s farm in North Dakota. He worked his way through college by driving log truck, then worked in building materials for Georgia Pacific and Certainteed. He then started his own trucking company, Sun Trucking, in the Tri-Cities. He went to work for Willamette Industries in Albany in 1970 and retired in 1996 as general manager of the Fairview Division, including Bauman Mill, Lebanon Lumber, Indianola, Lebanon Machine and Lebanon Trucking. Over the years he was an active volunteer for 4-H, church councils, Rotary, Linn County Planning Commission, Linn County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse and Barbershop choruses.
After retiring, he owned and drove a succession of meticulously fitted and cared-for Kenworth trucks and restored several from the 1950’s which he loved showing at truck shows around the country.
He is survived by his wife Jane; son Dale (Kris); daughter Lisa (Jason) Williams; grandchildren Katie (Taylor) Cox and Dylan Williams; brothers Steve (Mary) and Jerry (Linda) and sister-in-law Judy. He was preceded in death by his parents; son David and brother Richard.
There will be a private graveside service.
Memorials may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam or The Pacific Northwest Truck Museum in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355. To leave your condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.
