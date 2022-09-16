May 8, 1933 - September 13, 2022

ALBANY - John Willems, 89, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.

He was born May 8, 1933 to Abraham F. and Anna (Isaac) Willems on a farm near Greensburg, KS. His first eight years of school were in a one-room country school, riding a horse to school almost every day. Following high school he attended Hesston College, Hesston, KS and other higher education schools later in life.

He came to Oregon for Alternative Peace work at the Lebanon Community Hospital, Lebanon, OR returning to the hospital for training as a Radiological Technician and worked there for a total of 12 years.

He felt the call to become a Pastor and in 1964 returned to school for preparation for the pastoral ministry. He served as pastor of three churches: Beth-El Mennonite, Milford, NE, Salem Mennonite, Salem, OR, and Bethany Mennonite, Albany, OR, retiring in 1998.

Beginning in the late 1950's through 2006 he served in church conferences wherever his church was located at the time in numerous positions with serving as Conference Moderator four times. He enjoyed serving as a pastor and also in administrative work in the conferences. He also served in community organizations and church-wide positions.

He was a member of Albany Mennonite Church and became involved in church work when a young adult and continued throughout his life.

He married Dora Elizabeth Schrock on July 21, 1955 at Albany Mennonite Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Mardell Hochstetler and her husband Douglas of Albany; a son, Kevin Willems of Lake Stevens, WA; two granddaughters: Michelle and Trevor Speers of Albany, and Alicia Hochstetler and Blake Myers of Albany; and one grandson, Johnny Willems of Lake Stevens, WA.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dora; his parents: Abraham and Anna Willems; two sisters: Esther Selzer and Roselena Roupp; and three brothers: Abe, Aaron, and Mike Willems.

The family would like to thank Quail Run Assisted Living and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice for the wonderful, loving care they gave him.

A private graveside service will be at Fairview Mennonite Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be at the Albany Mennonite Church, Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the Mennonite Village's Endowment Fund or to Albany Mennonite Church in care of the Fisher Funeral Home, 306 S.W. Washington St. (P.O. Box 156) Albany, OR 97321.