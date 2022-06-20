John Wesley Reger Jr.

John W. Reger Jr.

August 15, 1959 - June 11, 2022

John was born to John W. (Bud) and Charlotte J. Reger in Corvallis, Oregon. Family and friendships were the two most important factors to John throughout his life. Beginning with friends that he was raised with on 14th St., to those he made throughout his college and working career.

John graduated from Corvallis High School in June of 1978. He then attended Oregon State University majoring in forest products. He was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Some of his best friends in life came from the "Delt," brotherhood.

After college, John began his working career as a lumber broker and continued in wood products throughout his career. At the time of his death, he was employed as Vice President of Operations for Wildwood Trading Group.

Wilsonville, Oregon was his home for the past 35 years. His home and acreage on Ladd Hill was a thing of beauty where he cultivated his acres into a vineyard known as Boydog Ranch and Vineyards. John returned to the college campus in his later years and obtained a degree in Viticulture and Enology.

John is survived by his dad and mom; sister Charise; nephews Jackson, Justin and Jarett; his special friend Sue Perry, and his uncles, aunts, and cousins.

John was much loved by his family and friends. A memorial service for John will be held Saturday, July 9th, 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 2745 NW Harrison St., Corvallis, OR 97330.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, 1046 SW Sixth Ave. Albany, OR. 97321.