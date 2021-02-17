Aug. 13, 1941 - Feb. 14, 2021

John Volbeda, 79, passed away peacefully on February 14th, 2021 at his home with his loving wife, children, and grandchildren by his side.

John was born in Sneek, The Netherlands on August 13, 1941 to Hendrik Volbeda and Jeltje (Janet) Iedema. In 1952, to create a better life for their family, John, his parents, and his seven siblings immigrated to the United States. After landing in Hoboken, New Jersey, the family eventually settled in Ontario, California, where the family grew by two more children.

At the age of 16, John began working at a dairy farm, and fell in love with the work. He continued to work on dairy farms for much of his late teenage years. John began dating his lifelong partner, Lucyann Brinderson, in 1962, and they married two years later. John and Lucyann started their first dairy in Lakewood, California, and five years later, along with their two boys Rodney and Darren, moved and started a new dairy in Aurora, Oregon. In 1972, John, Lucyann, and the boys moved to Albany, where they completed their family with their third child, Coleen. The family built, maintained, and ran their dairy operation there for 42 years.