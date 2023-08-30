April 15, 1929 – August 27, 2023

John T. Lutton, 94, of Lebanon, passed away August 27, 2023, at his home.

John was born April 15, 1929 in Paradise, CA to Ivan and Ethel Lutton. He had one brother and two sisters. John's family moved to Glendale, AZ and then to Sweet Home, OR when he was in the second grade.

John would go on to graduate from Sweet Home High School in 1947. John's first job was at Gilbert Super Market, which he began in 1943.

John was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1950, and served until 1952, he was a Sergeant at the time of his discharge. He met Jo Ella in 1952, and the two were married in August of 1953, in Sweet Home. John and Jo Ella would go on to raise two children, Rachel and Terry. John worked for 41 years at Willamette Industries until his retirement.

John loved Jesus, and was a member of the Lebanon Calvary Church. He also enjoyed golf, baseball, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ella; his parents; brother, James Lutton; sisters, Ethel Bell Forquer and Muriel Askey.

John is survived by his children, Rachel (Todd) Whitehead and Terry (Susan) Lutton, six grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be from 4-7pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

A funeral service for John will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W Grant St. Lebanon, OR 97355. Burial will follow at the Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home.