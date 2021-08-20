John Scholz

John was known as a relational pastor; talking with his flock and developing friendships were his strengths. He had the heart of a missionary, making sure all whom he had the opportunity to interact with - whether parishioner, family member, barber, or store cashier - had a chance to hear of the Savior who had captured his heart. John was a Green Bay Packers fan and wore the hat to prove it. He is remembered for his deep faith in Jesus, a trust which was his steady comfort and anchor after losing his beloved and when facing the many burdens of an aging body. This Jesus who welcomed him into heaven is his deepest legacy.