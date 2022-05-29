June 27, 1951 - May 18, 2022

John Rodney Sprick, III, 70, passed away during the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded in love with his family.

John was born June 27, 1951, in Corvallis, Oregon. During his teenage years he worked with his dad at Sprick Roofing until graduating from Corvallis High School, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served four years as an aircraft mechanic. In 1970 he was stationed in Kingsville where he met the love of his life, Linda, and was married the following year. After being discharged from the service the couple relocated to Lake Charles where they continued to build their life together, eventually going on to raise three children.

Once settled in Lake Charles, John began a 38-year career at Citgo, first as a boilermaker then later moving into Operations, until his retirement in 2012. During his time at Citgo, he was known to many as "Big John." While this nickname came about due to his large stature, it was fitting for many other reasons.

John had a big, larger-than-life personality. Everything he did, he did with passion and enthusiasm. When he would speak about his interests, you couldn't help but be drawn in. From an early age he had a love of cars that never faded. John had a green 1968 GTO that he would continue to talk about for the next 50 years and even during some of his final conversations he'd still get a sparkle in his eye when he talked about his car.

He had a big love of life and could find joy and excitement in even the most mundane things. He had a good sense of humor and loved to tease and pull good natured pranks. He loved to laugh. He had a big, over-the-top, contagious laugh that instantly put a smile on the face of anyone that heard it. He frequently caused entire rooms to erupt with laughter.

His kindness and generosity were immeasurable. He was always the first to offer help, without hesitation and without being asked. He would give you the shirt off his back. He was friendly and welcoming. He made everyone feel like they belonged - friends were never just a guest in his home, they were family. He never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation with anyone that crossed his path.

He had a big imagination. He was a natural storyteller whether he was sharing memories or making up a story on the spot for his kids. He enjoyed hearing a good story just as much as he loved telling one. This was evident in his love of reading. It wasn't uncommon for him to spend hours with a good book, and he would often take a book with him "just in case." Eventually his love of good stories expanded to include television, video games and the big screen. He became a huge movie buff. He enjoyed all genres of movies, but he especially liked ones with special effects, fast cars and good music.

Most of all, John had a big love for his family. His children meant the world to him. He was so proud of them and would brag on them every chance he got. He was always offering words of encouragement. He never missed an opportunity to say "I love you." And just when it seemed like a man's heart was so full of love it couldn't hold any more, John was blessed with two wonderful grandchildren and the love just grew even more.

John is survived by his wife of fifty years, Linda Reynolds Sprick of Lake Charles; children, Rebecca Ross and husband Russ of Lake Charles, Jason Sprick and fiance Austin Rains of Sulphur, and Sarah Fontenot and husband Colby of Lake Charles; brother, Randy Sprick of Corvallis, Oregon; sister, Susie Ruef and husband Mike of San Antonio, Texas; sister-in-law, Cathy Bresley and husband Allen of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandchildren, James and Charlotte Ross; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlotte and John Sprick, Jr.

His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Rev. Angela Bulhof will officiate. A gathering of family members and friends will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.

The family would like to express a special word of thanks to Heart of Hospice for the care, compassion and support given.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the charity of your choice.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.