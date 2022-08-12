John Robert Gaddis III

A memorial will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Independence, Oregon for family and friends on September 24th at 11 a.m. PST.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of the deceased, the family asks donations be sent to Faith Lutheran Church to either support building a playground for youth (P.O. Box 327, Monmouth, OR 97361) or support Lutheran Latino Ministries at the following link: https://www.lutheranlatinoministries.org/donate.htm.