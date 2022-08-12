 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Robert Gaddis III

May 3, 1941 - August 2, 2022

John Robert (JR) Gaddis III, 81, of Independence, Oregon peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 surrounded by loved ones.

A memorial will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Independence, Oregon for family and friends on September 24th at 11 a.m. PST.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of the deceased, the family asks donations be sent to Faith Lutheran Church to either support building a playground for youth (P.O. Box 327, Monmouth, OR 97361) or support Lutheran Latino Ministries at the following link: https://www.lutheranlatinoministries.org/donate.htm.

Visit www.montgomerystryker.com to read the full obituary.

