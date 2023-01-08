John Robert Berry, M.D.

Dr. Berry was born October 9, 1932 in Berkeley, California. His parents were Samuel Harper Berry and Jean Kramer Berry. He grew up in the Bay Area with two siblings, David and Phillip Berry and graduated from Berkley High School. He attended Stanford University (Class of 1954) and Stanford Medical School (Class of 1957). While at Stanford, he met his first wife, Elizabeth Wiley Berry, with whom he had four children. He performed medical internship and residency in Pediatrics at the University of Oregon in Portland. After medical training, he enlisted for two years as a medical officer with a rank of Captain in the United States Army and served in Virginia. Subsequently he moved to Corvallis, Oregon where he practiced Pediatrics at the Corvallis Clinic and Good Samaritan Hospital for 35 years. From 1969-1971 he took a hiatus from his practice in Corvallis to work as a Peace Corps doctor. During that time he and his family were headquartered in Mumbai, India and he worked caring for Peace Corps volunteers around India and establishing outreach programs with local Indian physicians. His first wife, Elizabeth, died in 1995. After retiring from clinical practice in Corvallis, he frequently did foreign aid work in Central America and met his second wife, Shelby Velasquez, who worked as a volunteer medical team translator, while he was doing medical mission work in Guatemala.