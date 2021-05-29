October 28, 1959 - May 4, 2021
John Richard Burright passed away May 4th, 2021, at the Mennonite Home in Albany, Oregon. His stay at the Home lasted nearly twenty years, the result of disabling injuries sustained in 2001 while on duty with the Oregon State Police.
John was born October 28th, 1959 in Corvallis, Oregon, to Kenneth and Helen Burright. He graduated from Crescent Valley High School in 1978 and attended Oregon State University before following in the footsteps of his father Ken and brother Dave, pursuing a career in law enforcement. In the summer of 1983 he worked with the Benton County Sheriff as a reserve deputy and other security services, before being hired as an Oregon State Trooper. After completing police training he was first stationed in Roseburg, followed by Albany and finally in Salem as a sergeant.
John absolutely loved life and lived it to its fullest as a consummate athlete and outdoor enthusiast. He excelled in high school and community sports and also loved camping and fishing. In 1984 he married Rhonda Olson and they had 3 sons, Kyle, Jeremy, and Nolan. John cherished his family and enjoyed spending time playing with his sons and teaching them all the skills they would need to become athletes, outdoorsmen, and wonderful human beings, like their dad.
Those who have known John well have such fond memories of his love of and devotion to his family, his great sense of humor, and the kindness he showed everyone he met. His fellow athletes remember his amazing skills, coordination, his speed and strength in whatever he was playing, and always preferred to be on the same team and not an opponent. His athleticism, work ethic, and commitment to excellence also propelled him in the law enforcement career he loved so much.
John's desire to help others made him an excellent trooper for the Oregon State Police and he was a part of some great teams. John was one of Oregon's first DRE (Drug Recognitions Expert) students and then was certified as one of the first instructors in 1995, and was invited to teach at the second DRE School session. He was also a valuable leader of the MRT (Mobile Response Team).
John is survived by his wife Rhonda, his son Kyle and wife Amanda, sons Jeremy and Nolan, adorable grandchildren Jace and Ari, mother Helen Burright, brother Dave Burright and wife Linda, and sister Mary Solomonson and husband Dale.
He is preceded by his father Kenneth Burright.
The family would like to extend special, heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff of the Albany Mennonite Home for their compassionate care and love for John over the last almost 20 years. John's family cannot express their love and appreciation for every single one of you who have touched their lives.
A memorial for John will be conducted at a later date in the summer or early fall, as Covid restrictions loosen.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to contribute in John's memory are encouraged to make a donation to one of the following, or one that speaks to your heart:
• The Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation. www.oregonfallenbadge.com
• Talking books and Braille library. www.oregon.gov/library
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com