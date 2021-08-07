John Randy Bailey

December 6, 1948 – July 26, 2021

John was born on December 6, 1948, in Richwood, West Virginia, to Lester and Una Bailey.

His sister Jean, brothers, Charles, Lester Jr., and Bill, all preceded him. In 1960, the Bailey family moved to Albany.

John attended LBCC and earned a Criminal Justice degree. He began his law enforcement career with the Casper, Wyoming police department. In 1988, he returned to his home town of Albany to work for the Linn County Sherriff's Office, until he retired in 2003. After retirement, he taught Drivers Education at LBCC for an additional 10 years.

John is survived by his wife, Vickie, son, Randy, and his granddaughter, Lilly, whom he loves very much.

Donations can be made to the Safe Haven Humane Society, the Diabetes Association for research, or Helping Hands.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.