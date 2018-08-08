July 8, 1941 — August 23, 2017
John R. Prutch, former Albany resident, died August 23, 2017. He was a resident of Quartzsite, Arizona.
He was born July 8, 1941 to Carl and Jennie Prutch in Walsenburg, Colorado.
After serving in the Navy aboard the Kennebec, John started his life with his childhood sweetheart, Claudia, in Lompoc, California. John worked at Vandenburg Air Force base while training as a master electrician.
Desiring a quieter life, they moved their three children to Lacomb, to give them a beautiful life on their 20-acre farm in Lacomb. John continued his trade at Western Kraft during this time.
After a sad divorce, John moved with his new wife, Cheryl, to Quartzisite, Arizona. John was a long-time member of the Quartzsite town council and an active member of the Quartzsite Fire Department board for over 20 years.
John is survived by his wife, Cheryl; son, Matthew; daughters, Torrey, Patty and Heidi; brother, David; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by Carl and Jennie Prutch and Samuel Prutch.
A delayed celebration of life to be held at 11 a.m. on August 25 at Station Hill Church in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
