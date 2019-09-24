June 7, 1954 — September 21, 2019
John was born on June 7, 1954 in Corvallis, where he grew up. He graduated from Corvallis High School in 1972.
He then enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento, California. After serving in the military, John enrolled in Oregon State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree, and immediately started work at Tektronix in Beaverton, Oregon.
He then worked for Hewlett-Packard for 20 years, serving in a variety of technical roles. He enjoyed the international travel and working with people from a broad range of backgrounds.
After retiring from Hewlett-Packard, he dedicated countless hours to volunteering at the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation, Friends of SP 4449, and the Oregon Pacific Railroad. He drove from Corvallis to Portland every Saturday to work on restoring and preserving railroad cars and engines.
John's passion for railroads and railroading brought him to Nevada in 2019. John was one of four founding board members for Dynamic Rail Preservation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to preserving railroad history for generations to come. The Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City, Nevada continues to serve as the host for the restoration and preservation work of the non-profit John co-founded.
John is survived by his two sisters, Barbara Ann (Magnusson) Maguire (Lambert Maguire) of Seattle, Washington and Elizabeth Anne Magnusson (Dr. Howard Glazer) of Mill Valley, California and their children and grandchildren.
A memorial is being arranged for late fall 2019 at the railroad museum in Boulder City, Nevada.
