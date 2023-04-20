September 3, 1933 – April 6, 2023

John was a retired law enforcement officer who lived in Lebanon since 1976. He is survived by his wife, Carla Tadewaldt Gabrielsen of Lebanon, son Mark Gabrielsen of Portland, daughter Maryanne Carrell and her husband Andrew of Kona, Hawaii, three grandsons - Sean Carrell, Kelso, WA, Johan and Snowden Gabrielsen, Portland, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Dolores Farrell Gabrielsen, and his brother Gene Gabrielsen.

John was born in Woodland, WA near his grandfather's homestead. Early years were spent in a logging camp near Napa, OR. The only access to camp was by speeder cart on the railroad. At the age of nine his family moved to Scio, OR where he graduated from high school. He grew up hunting and fishing, and continued these interests his entire life. He excelled at basketball and football. John was president of student body in high school and continued friendships with his high school mates throughout his life.

He attended college and played football in Klamath Falls, yet at age 20 volunteered to join the Army to serve in the Korean War after his cousin was killed there. He was stationed as a sniper on the 38th parallel. When he returned stateside, John served in military police in the Presidio in San Francisco, and played football for the Army. He was exposed to radiation while providing security during atomic bomb testing in Nevada. He served in the Army Reserves for eight years. He returned to college at Portland State.

From 1956 to 1971 John was honored to serve as an officer with the California Highway Patrol, retiring as watch commander of greater San Francisco Bay area. He also served as a Federal Marshal. In the early 1970s John became head of security for Harrah's in South Lake Tahoe. He was active in ski patrol for several ski areas. He was active as a real estate agent. He enjoyed flying planes, including a sea plane.

In 1975 John lost his right leg in a motorcycle accident. Within a year he moved his young family to his home on the Santiam River in Lebanon for the peace and quiet of nature here. He trained for the Paralympics and won medals in downhill and slalom in 1978.

John founded Northwest Search and Rescue and assisted in many searches for children and adults. His experiences with mountains, rivers and nature contributed to his special talent in this area.

John worked as volunteer coordinator for Oregon State Police for 13 years. He established the Handicap Parking program through working with Oregon state legislature and coordinated the enforcement efforts. He also lobbied the legislature for recognition and commemoration of veterans, including Korean War Veterans and Atomic Veterans. John served on the Board of Directors of Substance Abuse Treatment at Linn County Mental Health.

John and Dolores started the first Home Health and Hospice agency in Linn County and operated for 15 years before selling to Samaritan Health. John and Delores were “snowbirds” from 1998 to 2012, spending six months a year near Palm Springs, CA. He was a volunteer security manager for the community there.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. May 10th at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon. Burial of ashes at a later date in Highlands Pioneer Cemetery in La Center, WA. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.