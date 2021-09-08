 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Pimm
0 Comments

John Pimm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John Pimm

February 11, 1951 - August 26, 2021

Mr. John Pimm of Milk River, formerly of Lacomb and beloved husband of Mrs. Debbie Pimm, passed away at Chinook Regional Hospital on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the age of 70 years.

A celebration of John's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Martin Brothers Riverview Chapel, 610 – 4 Street South, Lethbridge, Alberta with Pastor Dave Moffat, officiating.

For those who wish to view John's service via livestream, please go to https://www.mbfunerals.com/obituary/John-Pimm and scroll to the bottom of the page to find the link.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists induce hallucinations in mice to study the nature of psychotic disorders

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News