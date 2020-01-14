September 29, 1936 - January 9, 2020

John “Norman” Edwards, 83 of Lebanon passed away Thursday. He was born in Gallatin, Missouri to Jonathan W.T. and Lida Mae (Troxel) Edwards.

Norm lived in Oregon from 1945 until 1953. He graduated from High School in Missouri and then returned to Oregon in 1955.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1955 - 1959. He was an Airman 1st Class. He received Airman of the Month in Kansas.

Norm Held several jobs including nine years as a postal carrier in Corvallis. He was a business owner in Sweet Home for 14 years until forced to retire due to ill health.

He loved fishing, model trains and sports activities with children and grandchildren.

Norm is survived by his wife of 64 years Janet Edwards of Lebanon; daughter Theresa Lynn and her husband (Pete) Lindstrom of Winchester; sons: John Blane and his wife Danna Edwards of Lebanon, David Wayne and his wife Linda Edwards of Fort Worth, Texas, Brian Dean and his wife Diane Edwards of Albany; 12 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by brothers: Harold Edwards in 1999, and Jerry Edwards in 2018.