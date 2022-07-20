July 11, 1948 - July 17, 2022

John Michael Bradfield, 74, of Albany, passed away on Sunday, at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.

John was born in Salem, Oregon to Harry and Maxine (Hill) Bradfield. He grew up in Salem and Corvallis and graduated from high school. After high school he served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969 in Vietnam.

He enjoyed gardening, biking, and helping others. He was a member of Eastside Christian Church.

John is survived by sister Julie (Jerry) Rosenkoetter; brother Ray Davis; nephew Brian Lee; nieces Pam Reiback and Debbi Hysmith and great-nephew Brandon Lee and great-nieces Kristina Umscheid and Breeana Campbell.

At his request no public services will be held.

