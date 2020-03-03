October 5, 1936 – February 16, 2020
John McHenry Davis died on February 16, 2020 of pancreatic cancer at his home in Seattle, Washington. He was 83 years old.
John was a marvelous cook, a caring father and grandfather, a defender of women’s rights, a veteran, a marathoner, a mountain climber, a cyclist, a skier, a master gardener, a cheese connoisseur, a zoo volunteer, a rule breaker, and a grump who loved to ruffle feathers. His intensity periodically sent him to a hospital bed: he shattered his leg skiing in Idaho and broke his neck swimming in Mexico. Each time, he battled back with determination. After retirement, John rode his bicycle across the country and hiked 500 miles with his wife Signe across Northern Spain. His friends and family already miss him terribly. Summer dinners on Hammersley Inlet will never be the same without John’s famous mango salsa, grilled salmon, and blackberry jam.
John was born in Clara, Mississippi, on October 5, 1936, to Esther Poole Davis and Mack Henry Davis. He grew up in Houston, Texas, graduated from Rice University, and earned his medical degree from Baylor University. He married Elizabeth Perkins and had children Susan and Walter. During the Vietnam War, he served as a doctor in Okinawa where he met Signe Heggem, his second wife, while scuba diving. They settled in Corvallis, where they raised their children Evan and Andrea. John was an OBGYN at the Corvallis Clinic for 30 years and delivered over 3000 babies. John and Signe were married for 52 years.
John is survived by his wife Signe Heggem Davis of Seattle, Washington; siblings Bill Davis of Grass Valley, California and Judy Davis Jackson of Silsbee, Texas; daughter Susan Davis of Fort Washington, Maryland, son Walter Davis of Kodiak, Alaska, son Evan Davis of Eugene, daughter Andrea Davis Koschwanez of Cambridge, Massachusetts; grandchildren Ryan, Jordan, Chase, Greyson, Hugh, and Hazel.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at a memorial service at Ballard First Lutheran Church in Seattle, Monday March 16, 2020 at 11 a.m.