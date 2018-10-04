October 8, 1925 — October 1, 2018
John Marion Fox died peacefully on October 1, 2018, at the age of 92.
John was the first born of seven children to Jack and Carrie Fox in Southern California.
He was a teenage combat Marine during World War II, fighting in the Pacific Theater of Operations.
He then graduated from Brownsville, Oregon, High School, where he met his first wife, Glenda Isom. They had four children, Jeffrey, Debbie, Gregory and Terry Sue.
He married his second wife, Vonda Falk, in 1960. John and Vonda were inseparable for almost sixty years.
John was a shy, simple man of few words. He worked hard his whole life, excelled at the art of gardening and shared his vegetable bounty with everyone. He loved fishing, camping, hunting, professional wrestling, a good meal (that man could eat) and the Oregon State Beavers. But his pride and joy were his three surviving adult children.
He was an honored veteran, a good neighbor, a devoted husband and a gruff personality who never boasted, lied, or was dishonest. Under that gruffness was a man who would literally give you the shirt off his back if you were in need. In his twilight years, he bonded deeply with his kids and brought much joy and love to their lives. He was also an honored veteran who sacrificed deeply for his country at a tender age. The lifelong effects of that sacrifice were somewhat healed with an honor flight to Washington, D.C., in October of 2014, where he received much love and respect. He also received honors by participating in the annual Veterans Day parade in Albany in the last few years of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Vonda; brothers, William (Carol), Glen (Joanne), Clifford (Gloria) and sister Pearl (Claire); his children, Debbie (Ed), Gregory and Terry; grandchildren Matthew (Falin), Lindsey (Colin) and Ian (Shelly); and five great-grandchildren, Brody, Oliver, Mila, Leia and Alice.
His parents; brothers, Carl and Roy; son Jeffrey; and granddaughter, Suzanne preceded him in death.
John never liked the spotlight, so at John’s request, no services are planned.
Gifts in his memory can be donated to your local chapter of the nonprofit Honor Flight organization for veterans and/or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.
John died feeling loved and giving love in his own unique way. We will miss his unique spirit.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.