John Mac Cassady

John earned his B.A. degree in chemistry from DePauw University, where he was named a Rector Scholar, and was a pitcher on the baseball team. He earned his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in organic chemistry from Case Western Reserve University. He was a National Institutes of Health (NIH) Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Wisconsin, and began his academic career in 1966 at Purdue University, where he chaired the Department of Medicinal Chemistry and Pharmacognosy and was appointed as the Glenn L. Jenkins Distinguished Professor and Professor Emeritus. In 1988, he was appointed as the sixth dean of Ohio State College of Pharmacy, where he was named Dean Emeritus. He received an Honorary D.Sc. from DePauw University in 1989 and was elected to the DePauw University, Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011. He was honored with Election to Fellowship by the American Association of Cancer Research, the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists, and the American Association for the Advancement of Sciences; and was the recipient of the 1990 Research Achievement award in Natural Products Chemistry from the American Pharmacists Association. John served as President of the American Society of Pharmacognosy.