October 29, 1950 — February 28, 2020

John M. Sumstine of Beaverton, passed away February 28, 2020. John was born October 29, 1950 in Lebanon, the son of Raymond and Ruth Sumstine. He lived in his hometown throughout his childhood and high school years.

He was preceded in death by his son Joshua in 1973. He is survived by wife Carol; daughter Mandi and son-in-law Tom Parrotte of Aloha; son Peter and daughter-in-law Batina and granddaughter Samantha Sumstine of Sherwood; sister Terry Sturdevant of Lebanon; sister-in-law Barbara Monders of Washington; brother-in-law Roger Morford and Mary Bills of North Carolina; brother-in-law Steve and wife Jan Surry of Scappoose and his beloved cat Hannah Belle.

John worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 34 years. He loved the beach, whale watching, western movies and nature shows.

He and Carol were members of Bethany Bible Church, a 125 years old church in the countryside of Portland.

John was a man of few words, but was loved by many. He now is home in heaven with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, cheering us on with the many cloud of witnesses and enjoying a great family reunion.

A graveside service will be held at I.O.O.F cemetery in Lebanon on March 27 at 11a.m.

