May 19, 1927 – July 29, 2019
John Lewis, Jr., 92, a long-time resident of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
John was born May 19, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, the oldest child of John and Anne Lewis. He spent most of his childhood in Ohio before his family moved to Oregon in 1947 and settled in Lebanon. There, he met Shirley Judd at the local employment office when he returned from the war. They married on November 24, 1950.
Before marriage, John was in the Merchant Marines. He served a total of three years in the United States Army, including eight months in the Korean War. During his time in the Army, John was a pitcher for the Army’s baseball team stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
After his discharge from the Army, John returned to Lebanon and worked for over 35 years in the wood products industry; first for Snow Peak Logging, then as a plywood core layer for the Western Veneer plant at Griggs. When the Griggs plant closed, John worked as a jitney driver for the Willamette Industries Duraflake plant at Albany.
John and Shirley had three children, Donald, Susan and Daniel. A devoted father, John was a Cub Scout leader, coached little league and loved to take his family camping and fishing. He thoroughly enjoyed playing softball with all-comers; his children, nephews and nieces, friends or any neighborhood children.
John adored his grandchildren, Emily, Annie and Dan. He was one of their biggest cheerleaders. John and Grandma Shirley attended all their school activities and athletic competitions.
John was always an avid sportsman. He played fast pitch softball for Western Veneer and was also on the Griggs bowling team. Fishing was a particular love of John’s. He especially loved fishing for and eating rainbow trout. He and Shirley were active members of the Santiam Fish and Game Association. The Association operated the Clear Lake Resort and John was involved in numerous construction projects for the lodge and cabins and maintenance of the row boats. John considered gardening a joy. His specialties were tomatoes and sweet corn.
John is survived by Shirley, his wife of 68 years; children, Don Lewis (Leslie), Sue Stutzman (Ellis), Dan Lewis (Denise); grandchildren Emily Stutzman, Annie Stutzman and Daniel Stutzman; sister, Trudy Cook; sister-in-law, Geri Lewis; and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brother. James Lewis; and sister, Wilma Pedersen.
A graveside celebration service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, at the IOOF Cemetery, Lebanon, Oregon.
Arrangements by Huston-Jost Funeral Home. www.hustonjost.com.