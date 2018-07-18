November 17, 1926 — July 16, 2018
John Leonard “Jack” Fosdick, 91, of Albany, passed away on Monday, July 16, 2018, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House with his family by his side.
Jack was born in Webster, North Dakota, on November 17, 1926, to Daniel and Mary Fosdick.
Jack was just 16 when he joined the United States Navy in 1943. He was one of 12 Navy radiomen loaned to the Army Air Communication System air base and was stationed on the Aleutian island of Attu. He served until 1946 when he was honorably discharged.
On September 18, 1949, he married Virginia Ann Monson in Scio, Oregon.
Jack was called back to active service for the Korean War on November 7, 1950. He served as a radioman aboard the USS Lowry until July 17, 1951.
Jack and Virginia lived in Albany and together, they raised three sons.
Jack spent most of his adult life working in agriculture, managing fertilizer and chemical warehouses.
Jack enjoyed spending time on property he owned in the Alsea area, camping, hunting, fishing, crabbing and spending time with his family.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; parents, Daniel and Mary; his brother, Joe; and sisters, Ruth, Nita, Sarah and Adeline.
Jack is survived by his sons and their wives, Gary (Laura), Mark (Susie), Aaron (Peggy); seven grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Waverly Place Assisted Living and also to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House for the loving care they gave Jack.
A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 20, 2018, at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. Following a reception, a concluding graveside service will take place at Willamette Memorial Park. All are invited to attend.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
