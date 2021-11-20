November 24, 1960 - November 9, 2021
John Joseph Miltenberger, 60, of Albany, passed away at his home due to ongoing heart issues.
John was born in Pendleton, to Julius and Delores (Osborne) Miltenberger. He grew up in Pendleton and graduated from Pendleton High School in 1979. John worked as a millwright for many years traveling out of Oregon and up and down the I-5 for miscellaneous companies. He worked hard and played harder. He was an avid outdoorsman and had a love for all things country (not the new stuff).
John is survived by daughter, Katie (Parker) Leigh; siblings, Dolly, Don, Dan, Dennis, Mike, Ed, Theresa, Julie, Rebecca, Kathy, and Bob; granddaughters, Reagan and Morgan Leigh and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, David and Patrick Miltenberger.
A service will be at held for John in Pendleton; details to follow.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com