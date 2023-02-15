July 5, 1932 – February 10, 2023

John Joseph Jantzi, loving husband and father, went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2023. John was born to Royden and Anna Jantzi in Wood River, Nebraska on July 5, 1932, the fifth of eight children. Growing up in the Willamette Valley, John attended Fairview Mennonite Church understanding God's love for him. He learned early the value of hard work alongside his father farming and eventually owning John Jantzi Tire & Break in Newport, Oregon.

In 1952, he met and eventually married Erma Kauffman of Albany and together raised six children in Siletz, Oregon over their 69 years of marriage.

John is survived by his wife Erma, his children John Junior (Eugene), Doug (Medford), Rodger (Sweet Home), Vicki (Toledo), Craig (Albuquerque, NM), and Jacqueline (Newport), 18 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, his sisters Carolyn Wolfer and Ruth Hooley Schlabach. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and sisters.

Memorial service Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 at Fairview Mennonite Church. Donations may be made to Fairview Mennonite Church Missions Endowment Fund, Fairview Mennonite Church, 35100 Goltra Rd. SE, Albany, Oregon 97322. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.