April 10, 1946 — October 10, 2019
John Jacoby, 73, died in the early hours of Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born in Fostoria, Ohio on April 10, 1946. John was the eldest of three brothers, the youngest brother, Michael, preceded him in death. John is survived by his younger brother, Joseph, of Lakewood, Ohio; a beloved nephew, Stephen (Krista) and two great-nieces, Katelynn and Madison of Carey, Ohio.
John attended public schools in Carey, Ohio and received a Bachelor of Science from Bowling Green State University. He taught chemistry and physics at Carey High School for three years. In 1971, John moved to the West Coast, first to California and later to Oregon, working with several technology firms including Lockheed, Raytheon, and Intel. In 1983, he transferred with Intel to Portland. In semi-retirement, he enjoyed working at bookstores, and especially his fifteen years of dedicated and appreciated voluntary work at Corvallis Public Library.
John was intellectually brilliant and loved logic, science and cosmology. He was a passionate lover of classical music and could identify virtually any composer, conductor or performer. He had a mystical rapport with the natural world and adored cats!
Memorials may be sent to Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave
Corvallis OR 97330 or Greenbelt Land Trust www.greenbeltlandtrust.org/donate.
