John 'Jack' Lyford

July 10, 1928 – October 22, 2020

Jack was born in Chicago, a little over 92 years ago. He was raised there and attended New Trier High School, where he was a star wrestler. He continued his wrestling career at Carleton College in Minnesota, met many lifelong friends and his future wife, Nancy Brown. After they married, Jack served with distinction as a Marine in Korea and was later stationed in Hawaii where the first two of his six children were born.

Jack's passion was teaching, and his field was everything to do with earth science: biology, ecology, and especially the relationship between human beings and their environment. The west coast proved to be the best possible place for this pursuit — he finished his master's degree while teaching high school in Washington, and then he packed up his growing family (four kids now) and moved to Corvallis where he taught at OSU and completed his doctorate. Two more kids, and he was busy — always honing his teaching skills and finding ways to convey his love of the earth to his students, along with being a Dad, a Scoutmaster and a camping guru.