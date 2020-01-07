John J. Schlegel

April 12, 1924 — December 15, 2019

John Junior Schlegel was born to John R. Schlegel and Mary Maude Schlegel in Albany on April 12, 1924. John attended several primary schools and graduated from Albany High School. He attended Oregon State University. John enjoyed playing football for both the Bulldogs and the Beavers, and he was an avid Beaver fan his entire life.

From 1943 to 1946, John served his country in the Merchant Marines. After the war, John returned to the Albany area where he met Beulah Nelson. They were married on July 21, 1946. John and Bea had two children, Diane and Todd. John worked for the Blue Bell Potato Chip Company and Archway Cookie Company. He was the general sales manager for both.

A Christian, John lived out his faith through his love for his family, his honesty in business, and in service to his church and community.

John is survived by his wife Bea; their children and their spouses Diane (Mike) Peasley and Todd (Susan) Schlegel; six grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.

A memorial service to celebrate John’s life will be held at the Mennonite Village Chapel at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Memorial donations may be made in John’s name to the Mennonite Village Foundation.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

