John Holmes

July 7, 1921 – October 13, 2020

John Gunnard Holmes was born around midnight on July 6 or 7, 1921 at the “horsebital” in Alhambra, California. His mother said he was born on the 6th, and his birth certificate was dated on the 7th, so he liked to joke that he had two birthdays to celebrate.

John grew up in a strong family and church, and through his whole life valued family, church and work. At church, as a child he met and later courted the love of his life, Anna Marie Nelson, a daughter of the minister. He and Anna Marie were married for 76 years, and created a loving home for their family. They also built loving communities of friends wherever they landed.

John graduated from Mark Keppel High School, and attended Pasadena Junior College. During World War 2 he enlisted in the Navy as a pilot, following his two older brothers, also pilots. When he completed training in 1944, he married his high school sweetheart, Anna Marie. For the rest of the war he piloted PBY flying boats and served as a flight instructor.

After the war John worked briefly for the railroad, but soon launched a lifelong career in the California Department of Motor Vehicles. He started as an assistant in a two-man roving office and ended up many years and a six moves later on the DMV Director's cabinet as Chief of Compliance.