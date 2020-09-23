× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 26 1949 – September 20, 2020

John Hamilton de Meules of Corvallis, and more recently of Lebanon, Oregon passed away at the Allworth Veterans' Home of Lebanon, Oregon after a long illness.

John was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on December 26, 1949. He is survived by his sister, Susan, of Arvada, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo Clark de Meules and Dr. Edgar A. de Meules.

John attended school in Corvallis and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1968. After a two-year tour of duty in Vietnam (where he received the Purple Heart among other commendations) he attended Linn-Benton Community College (with a degree in Associate of Applied Science, Computer Programming) and Chemeketa Community College (two degrees in Occupational Skills Training). Computers were his true love and he not only built computers but repaired them. He made computers for friends and family, their children and grandchildren. He delighted in giving the computers to others, especially the children.

John was a kind and loving person who had a special love of animals of any kind. In recent years he went on trips to zoos, farms and other sites where animals were present. They made him laugh (and he had an especially infectious laugh) and somehow they knew that he loved and understood them.