John Graham

Mike was in the navy for 2 1/2 years. Upon moving out to Oregon and starting his family. He worked many years with Duraflake (Willamette Industries). Mike was on the Albany/Lebanon School Board. Mike also was a member of the Lyons Club for many years. He did lots of volunteer work with parks and rec. in Albany, along with volunteering at the South Shore Elementary School reading to children. He loved doing for kids and their education. He donated to various places: Fish of Albany, and Parks and Rec, among others. Mike also was a member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church for many years. Mike loved fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.