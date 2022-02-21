John Graham

John "Mike" Graham, 84, of Albany, passed away at his home.
The son of Ralph and Helen (Kennedy) Graham, he was born in Beacon, New York. He married Rosalie Leonti on February 7, 1959 in Auburn, New York.
Mike was in the navy for 2 1/2 years. Upon moving out to Oregon and starting his family. He worked many years with Duraflake (Willamette Industries). Mike was on the Albany/Lebanon School Board. Mike also was a member of the Lyons Club for many years. He did lots of volunteer work with parks and rec. in Albany, along with volunteering at the South Shore Elementary School reading to children. He loved doing for kids and their education. He donated to various places: Fish of Albany, and Parks and Rec, among others. Mike also was a member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church for many years. Mike loved fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his wife, Rosalie; granddaughter, Crystal; great grandchildren, Koby, Carter, Cage and Cash; sister Rosemary Shirley; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his sons, James and Victor; brother, Art; and sisters, Ione Correia and Virginia Feck.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., February 26, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the East Albany Lyons Club.
