John Fredrick York

January 11, 1937 – February 22, 2020
The second son of George and Velma (Blanchard) York, Fred was a man of many talents known mainly as a farrier, long haul truck driver, and from his lifelong passion of racing horses.
He was a true gypsy at heart, living and working all over the Pacific Northwest before settling in Spokane, Washington.
After battling and triumphing over cancer and a long battle with Parkinson's disease, he passed away with his family by his side. Fred is survived by his wife of 63 years-Lois; four sons-Rocky, Ty, Body, and Joey; 13 grandkids; 17 great-grandkids; brothers-Donald, Kenneth, and Larry (Butch) York. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Clifford, and sister Linda (Suz) Huckleberry.
A celebration of life will be held at the George York Family Reunion in August.