{{featured_button_text}}

January 7, 1924 — November 16, 2019

John Frederick Bell, 95, of Corvallis died Saturday, November 16, 2019.

He was born on January 7, 1924 in Ashland, Oregon the son of Lilly Davy and James Roderick Bell. John graduated from Ashland High School in 1942. While attending high school he played football and tennis.

He served in 10th Mountain Division during World War II. Trained in the Ski Troops in Colorado and also served in the Philippines.

John married to Myrna Elizabeth Perry on August 19, 1950 in Lakeview, Oregon.

He received a Bachelor’s of Forestry from Oregon State University in 1949, his Master’s of Forest Economics from Duke University in 1951 and his Ph.D. in Forestry from University of Michigan in 1970. John was Professor of Forest Management at Oregon State University and a Consulting Forester.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

John received Fellow Award in Society of American Foresters, Outstanding Alumni Award from College of Forestry, and Lifetime Achievement Award from Oregon Society of American Forestry. John served as Chairman of Benton County Republicans.

He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various leadership positions throughout his life. He served in the Portland Temple for 21 years.

John Loved to travel, play racquetball, hike, ski, spend time at the beach and in the mountains, and follow OSU sports.

He is survived by his wife Myrna; four children: Cheri Mains, Marilyn Mason, Jim Bell, and Marla Rogers and their spouses, children, and grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd, Corvallis. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Memorial Park. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of John Bell, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 23
Visitation
Saturday, November 23, 2019
10:00AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4141 NW Harrison Blvd
Corvallis, OR 97330
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Visitation begins.
Nov 23
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 23, 2019
11:00AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4141 NW Harrison Blvd
Corvallis, OR 97330
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Funeral Service begins.

Tags