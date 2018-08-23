January 13, 1926 — August 1, 2018
Jack Morgan passed away August 1, 2018, with his family by his side.
An only child, Jack was born January 13, 1926, in Scobey, Montana, to Fred and Mildred Morgan.
In 1936, the family moved to Salem, Oregon. Jack graduated from North Salem High School in 1943.
He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served in Saipan, Iwo Jima and Okinawa during World War II. After his honorable service, Jack returned home and married Nancy Wimer. The couple settled in Lobster Valley, Oregon, with their three children.
Jack worked as a log scaler before going on to own several logging companies.
He was an extremely hard worker who loved fishing, hunting, horseback riding, sports and all animals.
In 1968, Jack married Phyllis Anderson. They owned real estate, logging and developing companies. They spoke every night until his passing.
Jack loved his Beavers and had season tickets to football and basketball. He went to every game and practice.
He especially loved his family and was so proud of them. You could always see him in the stands at all of his kids’, grandkids’ and great-grandkids’ games, programs and events. He was always there. He never missed a thing.
Jack is survived by children, Michael Morgan of Scio, Jackie Morgan of Albany, Tim Morgan of Philomath and Jana McFarron of Salem; grandchildren, Michelle Elliott, Molly Morgan, Michelle McVay, Adam Larson and Clair Lane; great-grandchildren, Austin Lucero, Tatum McVay, Wren McVay and Jack Lane.
A memorial service and celebration of Jack’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 26, at the Philomath Scout Lodge.
Weddle Funeral Home in Stayton is handling arrangements.