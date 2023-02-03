September 6, 1943 - January 17, 2023

John Thune passed away in the early morning of January 17, 2023 in Salem, Oregon. He lived with multiple sclerosis for the past 25 years and suffered a stroke in July of 2022.

John was many things: husband, father, best friend, life insurance agent, teacher, reluctant church choir member, amateur comedian with a repertoire of eye-rolling jokes. But high on his list, he was a golf enthusiast. In his last months, he continued to reminisce about his hole-in-one at the Elks Country Club in Lewistown, MT, and often would ask his son, John Mark, how his golf clubs were fairing once he had to give up the sport. A picture of his hole-in-one hung proudly in his room until his last day.

John was born in Williston, ND, the youngest of three children to Merle and Larry Thune. John met his wife Victoria first in the 6th grade and later in college. After they married, they moved to Glendive, MT, and then settled in Lewistown, MT, where he continued teaching junior high school English before becoming "Gentleman John" with New York Life. John and Victoria raised their children in Lewistown and moved to Albany, OR in 1991 to take over the New York Life Insurance office from retired agent, Don Moreland.

John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Victoria of Albany, OR, his son John Mark of Ft. Benton, MT, daughter Stefanie (Andrew Barnes), Lake Oswego, OR, grandchildren Sarina Aamold, Lake Oswego, OR, Carley (Walt) Rehbein, and new great granddaughter, Olivia, Springdale, MT, Colton Thune, Havre, MT. He is also survived by his sister Lois Rennerfeldt (Earl), Williston, ND, sister-in-law Betty Thune, Fargo, ND, brother-in-law Jerry Stong, Keizer, OR, sister-in-law Sharon Stong, Keizer, OR, many nieces and nephews and his best friend, Dick Running. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gary.

A Celebration of Johns life is scheduled for March 4, 2023 at Albany Golf and Event Center. Memorials can be made to your local MS Chapter or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Albany, OR. A very special thank you to the loving care provided by the staff at Sweet Bye & Bye in Salem and Willamette Vital Health Hospice.