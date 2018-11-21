January 17, 1940 — November 5, 2018
John Edward Cray, 78, of Lebanon, formerly of Burns, passed away at Willamette Manor in Lebanon on Monday, November 5, 2018.
He was born January 17, 1940 in Lebanon, to Elliot J. and Leonie (Lyonais) Cray.
John was raised in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1958. He later served in the Army for four years.
After his honorable discharge, he moved to Burns where he worked at Bell A Ranch, the Hines Lumber Mill, Hotchkiss Ranch, and Doverspike Ranch. He also raised sheep on his own small ranch. He enjoyed gardening and birdwatching. John moved back to Lebanon in 2013 due to health reasons.
He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon, Holy Family Catholic Church in Burns, and had been a longtime member of The Knights of Columbus.
John is survived by his brother, George Cray of Hines; sisters, Marie O’Leary of Paisley and Betty Young of Lebanon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Frank and Alvin “Mike Cray; sisters, Lucille Montgomery, Ruth Cliff, and Rose Sedivy; and his parents.
Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 30 at St. Edward Catholic Church with a memorial Mass following at 11 a.m., also at the church. Burial will follow at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.