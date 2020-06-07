John Dale Long

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 14, 1949 – May 31, 2020

John D. Long, of Corvallis, an extraordinary Brother, Son, Uncle, Great Uncle, and friend of so many, passed away Sunday, May 31, at age 70 in the Willamette Springs Memory Care Facility, Corvallis.

John retired from Good Samaritan Hospital in December, 2015 as a Registered Polysomnographic Technologist working in the field of health care professionals who clinically assess patients with sleep disorders. At John’s retirement he was physically and financially fit to enjoy a long and fruitful post work life of all things he loved. John was sadly diagnosed with Frontal Temporal Dementia just a few years into his retirement.

John was unique and contagious, if you weren’t careful you would find yourself climbing a rock, kayaking the Rogue River or riding your bike 100+ miles. All the while feeling a little uncomfortable about the risks involved, but John would instill a level of confidence in you that you didn’t know was there. Everyone trusted John as the consummate pro and just went along because it would be okay.