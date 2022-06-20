John D. McCartan

On June 12, 2022, John "Doe" D. McCartan started his journey to heaven. John was born January 22, 1986, in Hemet, California. He moved to Oregon when he was three and considered Oregon his home. John was larger than life. He was famous for his love and loyalty to his family and friends. He had a smile that made you feel special and a bear hug that would make a grizzly jealous. His humor was snarky and infectious. He was joyfully goofy. John's loving nature will live forever in our hearts. John is survived by his mother Lorie, brother Kevin, aunts Jodi, Michelle, Twyla and Neena, uncles Pierre and Matt, many cousins, friends, and other family members. He held a special place in his heart for his best friend Noel, nieces Destiny, Chelsea, Makayla, and nephew Brock. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to Safe Haven Humane Society in Tangent, Oregon.