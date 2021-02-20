John C. Terhaar

After the war he married Agnes Duman in Portland in 1947. In '53 they moved to Corvallis where they lived the rest of their lives. They were together for nearly 70 years until her passing in 2017. John and Aggie had four sons.

John always worked to support his family, not necessarily at jobs he would have chosen, but at opportunities that presented themselves and as his duty to his family. His work life was diverse. Initially he worked as a heavy equipment operator, a job which often involved traveling to job sites in the northwest. In order not to be away from his growing family, he traded his house for a laundry with living quarters above it next to Oregon State College. His laundry business profits enabled him to buy property and build a house on Oak Creek Road for his family, much as his grandfather had done in Idaho. The next job was as a mechanic for the Oregon State University motor pool where he worked until his retirement. He supplemented his retirement with a side business selling farrier tools and supplies to students learning that trade at Oregon State University.