January 10, 1942 - July 3, 2021
Johnny was born in Webbers Falls, Oklahoma, to John Will and Viola Burr, but was raised in the area of Kings County, California. He graduated from Lemoore High School in 1960, and as a young man he drove tractors and worked in cotton fields, both picking it and working in the gins. In 1969, he moved to West Stayton, Oregon and on March 25, 1974 he married Norma Jean Doan. Raising four children, Johnny and Norma lived in many places in both California and Oregon, but Albany became their mainstay home.
Johnny took mechanic classes at LBCC and had done a variety of work, including security, mill and cannery, funeral homes, and custodial.
Johnny was good to help his family with car repairs, and he enjoyed discussions on the Bible and local history, going for drives, working out and watching old TV westerns along with action, adventure and disaster movies with good special effects. He also enjoyed music, and before his father-in-law, Cecil Doan, passed away, he enjoyed playing guitar with him. Johnny was a member of the Pentecostal Church of God, and playing guitar in the different churches he attended throughout the years was one of his greatest pleasures.
Johnny was a quiet person, and he prided himself in always having a neat appearance, even in the privacy of his own home. Although fate had ruled that Albany would become his home, Johnny's heart was in the wide open spaces and hot weather of Kings County, evident in the passion of his voice when he talked about his past and how he and his brother, Jimmy, and their friends would fix up cars to race them unprofessionally and how he used to outrun the cops.
Attended by his loved ones, Johnny passed away at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his son, Brad Walling, and siblings Sonny Burr and Phyllis Threlkeld. Survivors include his wife, Norma Burr, of Albany; his children, John C. Burr and Brian Walling, of Albany, and Brett Walling, of Salem; siblings, Jimmy Burr, Janis Minter, and Patsy Puckett, of Lemoore, California; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021 at Lone Oak Cemetery in Stayton, Oregon.