John, the son of Lucille (Yungen) Koski and W. Arthur Koski was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He grew up in Corvallis, Oregon where he graduated from Corvallis High School (1968) and Oregon State University (1972). He then completed a M.S. degree in exercise science at University of Michigan (1974) in Ann Arbor, MI. John began his career as a health fitness director at Bay City, MI YMCA and then Metro YMCA in Singapore. He loved physical fitness, and he completed thirty-three marathons and ten WorldLoppet 50 km cross country ski races all over the world.

After a born again experience on February 25, 1975, he committed his life to sharing the Gospel of Jesus. John embarked on a bicycle evangelism tour that took him through thirty-six countries over four years. Upon returning to the USA, he graduated from Christ for the Nations Institute (1984), served as a physical education professor at Jimmy Swaggart College, and then became an ordained Assembly of God minister (1987). He served in the ministry at Harlem, MT and Pueblo, CO before becoming an Assembly of God US Missionary serving the people of Dearborn, Michigan for twenty years and helping to establish Springwells Church. Shortly after retiring in 2021, he was diagnosed with ALS. John then moved to Springfield, MO where until his last day John volunteered at Global Initiative: Reaching Muslim Peoples. Despite his declining health John maintained a positive attitude of gratitude. John always recited scripture and leaned on the verse 2 Corinthians 4:16 - Therefore do not become discouraged. Though our outer self is wasting away, yet our inner self is being renewed day by day.