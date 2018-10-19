July 1, 1937 – October 1, 2018
John Allen Jenkins, 81, of Lebanon, died, Monday, October 1, 2018 at his home.
John was born July 1, 1937 in Ashland, Oregon, the son of Alfred T. “Shine” and Ruth (Blair) Jenkins. He was raised in Pendleton, Oregon and graduated in 1955 from Pendleton High School.
He then worked for First National Bank prior to entering the Air Force 1958. He was discharged in 1962 and returned to Pendleton, going back to work for First National Bank.
John married Victoria “Vickie” O’Halloran on August 27, 1966 in Pendleton. In 1967, John went to work for the Oregon Bank in Milton-Freewater. He was later transferred to The Dalles and Dallas prior to transferring to the newly established Lebanon, Oregon Bank in 1978. John had worked in the banking industry the majority his life and had worked at Citizen Valley Bank, Key Bank and Hewlett Packard prior to retiring in 1997.
John was a member of Elks, The Lebanon Strawberrians for more than 30 years, Past President of the Lebanon Community Foundation and Past President of the Strawberry Festival Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, HAM radio and electronics.
John is survived by his wife, Vickie; sons, Jason and Ryan Jenkins; brother, Louis Jenkins; and grandchildren, Sofia and Sebastian Jenkins.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Kelly, Jimmy and Troy Jenkins; and grandchildren, Cambria and Izmael.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 100 S. Main St., Lebanon.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Lebanon Community Foundation for Cheadle Lake Park and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.