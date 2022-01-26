John Albert Visloskie

John A. Visloskie, 71, of Albany, passed away at the Evergreen Hospice facility in Albany. John went peacefully to be with his Savior after a bravely fought battle with cancer. John was born on January 28, 1950, the son of Andrew (Red) and June Visloskie in Trevorton, Pennsylvania. The family moved to California in 1954, where John attended school and graduated from David Starr Jordan High School. John received his Liberal Arts degree at Long Beach City College with a certificate in Police Science. After his graduation, John was drafted into the Vietnam War. Prior to moving to Oregon on June 7, 1977, and after the war, John worked at the Playboy Mansion in California for Hugh Hefner as a Security Guard and Private Investigator. When in Oregon, he attended Oregon State University earning a degree in Criminal Science. It was on October 8, 1979, while employed as a Security Guard/Police Officer, on his way to work at OSU he was hit head-on by a drunk driver. The accident was very serious leaving John with many broken bones and a transected aorta. He was rushed to Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene where he was in ICU and special care for three months. Recovery was long, but John was determined not to give up, he returned to OSU, continued his education, received a degree in Business Administration, and later was hired by USPS as a Supervisor, where he worked until he retired. John was loved by many, he made friends everywhere he went. John was a gentle, caring, generous, loving man. He loved people unconditionally and was always available to help, support, and give encouragement whenever needed. John is survived by his sister, Dot Lehr and Jeff, Misty, Emily Lehr-Williams, and Parker Lehr, whom he had adopted as his kids and grands. Jeff and Misty were there for him through good health and sickness, they loved him like a father as he loved them as his children. Also, left to carry on his legacy are his niece, Cheri Lehr-Suklis, great-nieces, nephews, and many loving cousins, and friends. John, you will be missed, you are loved!!