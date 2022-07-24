John A. Stolsig

November 24, 1933 - July 12, 2022

John Stolsig, a lifelong Lebanon resident, passed away on July 12, 2022 at the age of 88 at the Evergreen Samaritan Hospice House in Albany. He courageously battled several health issues but managed to stay very active to the end.

John spent nearly his entire life in the Lebanon area. He attended Lebanon High School where he excelled in basketball and baseball. He was an All-District baseball player and All-State basketball player. For several years, John held the career scoring record for Oregon high school basketball. He was recruited by Oregon State College where he played both sports for two years and studied agriculture. Following two years of military service, John settled in Lebanon, where he started his family and career.

John considered his family one of his greatest accomplishments. He is survived by Jerrianne Winsted Stolsig, his wife of 66 years, and their four children: Jonni McDougall, Jeff Stolsig, Jacki Beck, and Joel Stolsig. His grandchildren include: JJ Stolsig, Linzi George, Alexandra Beck, Braden Beck, Andrew Stolsig, and Morgan Stolsig. He also has four great-grandchildren: Boston, Callen, Roman, and Maddux.

Community service was a hallmark of John's life, particularly when it came to athletics. He saw athletics as a means to provide structure and guidance to young people. His 30-plus years of influence included coaching different sports from youth level to high school summer baseball. He also helped manage several projects at LHS, performed construction, raised money, and was the president of the booster club for many years. Some of the more notable projects he orchestrated include the construction of the roof over the football grandstands, lighting on various athletic fields, the coordination of building baseball field structures, and renovating the football and soccer fields. Countless youth have benefited from John's efforts.

John's first career began in 1960 with the U.S. Postal Service. He started as a letter carrier but spent the majority of his years working the counter where he became acquainted with, what seemed like, the entire town. He retired from the Post Office in 1990. But retirement wasn't really in his vocabulary. He immediately began his second career working for the Rick Franklin Corporation. Initially he coordinated the clearing and rebuilding of tracks after train derailments and later graduated to selling and constructing railcar bridges. He held that position until the day he died.

John's hobbies included golfing, hunting and fishing, and having breakfast with good friends and family. Although limited in his later years, John stayed an avid fan of Lebanon athletics and all activities in which his grandchildren participated.

A celebration of John's life is pending. Donations in his honor can be made to the Lebanon High School baseball program.