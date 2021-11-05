John A. "Jack" Drexler, Jr.

October 17, 1945 - October 21, 2021

Jack Drexler passed away on October 21, after a brief illness.

He was born in Pittsburg on October 17, 1945. He earned a bachelor's degree and master's degree from Wayne State University. He received his doctorate in organizational psychology from the University of Michigan in 1975.

Jack moved to the Seattle area in 1975 to become a Research Scientist at the Battelle Human Affairs Research Centers. He also taught at the University of Washington from 1979 until 1983.

He relocated to Corvallis in 1983 to accept the position of Associate Professor of Management at Oregon State University, College of Business to pursue his dream of teaching. Jack Drexler was an Associate Professor in the College of Business at Oregon State University with over 25 years of teaching experience in the areas of leadership, team building and organization change. He was loved by his students and won numerous teaching awards. He published numerous articles and actively consulted with major companies.

He assumed the position of Associate Dean in the College of Business in 2008 until his retirement in 2014 as Associate Professor Emeritus.

Jack was an avid OSU fan, closely following football, men's and women's basketball and baseball and softball. He regularly attended as many OSU games as possible.

Jack's parents, Mary and John Sr., preceded Jack in passing. He is survived by his sister, Barbara, who lives in Pittsburg, and many friends, former students and professional colleagues.

Jack will be laid to rest in Pittsburg. Jack was very generous with his expertise and trying to help non-profits through funding. Memorial contributions may be made to either of two of his favorites, the local food bank or Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.

Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Share your memories at www.farnstrommortuary.com/obituaries/John-Jack-Drexler.