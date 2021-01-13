Joel Purkerson

February 22, 1969 – December 31, 2020

Joel Stephen Purkerson, 51, passed away unexpectedly December 31, 2020, at his home in Corvallis, Oregon, after a long struggle with chronic illness. Joel was born February 22, 1969, in Lebanon, Oregon, to Kaye and Grace Purkerson. He grew up in Lebanon, and graduated from Lebanon Academy of Christian Education.

Joel is survived by his beloved wife, Ellen (Corvallis); his son Stephen Purkerson of Vancouver, Washington; his step-sons Jim Rinehart of Vancouver, and Nikolai Serban (Ron Wixman) of Eugene; his step-daughters Ceitdh Belleque (Nick) of Beaverton, Jessica Serban of Eugene, Maggie Cairns (Neil) of Aloha, and Caroline Hart of Portland; his mother, Grace Purkerson of Lebanon; his older brothers Neil (Judy) of Lebanon, and Paul (Lisa) of Adair Village, and his older sister Karen Bales of Lebanon; his two grandchildren, Serenity and Arlo, as well as multiple nieces and nephews. Joel was predeceased by his father Kaye Purkerson in 1987.

The family plans to spread Joel's ashes at Crater Lake, and have an informal memorial gathering when it's deemed safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Joel's name to the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

