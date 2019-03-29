December 20, 1941 — March 21, 2019
Joel Eugene Bond, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 21, 2019.
Joel was born in Fargo, North Dakota to Archie and Ruth Bond, the fifth of eight children. As his dad was in the Air Force, the family lived in Michigan, Minnesota, and North Dakota.
Joel’s first two jobs were working in bowling alleys. This led to his interest in league bowling. At age 16, he bowled a perfect game of 300.
In 1962, Joel joined the United States Army and served until 1965 as a Specialist 4th Class in Zerndorf, Germany. He was a Communication Specialist in the 4th Armored Division, 22nd Field Artillery, Fire Direction Control.
He married his “teenage sweetheart,” Audrey Yeager, on April 22, 1966 in Papillion, Nebraska. They lived in Omaha, Nebraska until they moved to Salem, Oregon in 1975.
Joel began his career in floor covering at Nico in Salem. He continued this career path at Benson’s Floor Covering in Corvallis from 1983 to 1989, at which time he opened and operated Corvallis Floor Covering until his retirement in October 2006.
During his time in Salem, Corvallis and Philomath, Joel enjoyed camping along the Oregon coast and Cascade Mountains with his family. He and his buddies enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.
He was preceded in death by parents; and brothers, Paul, Jay, and Mark.
Joel is survived by his wife, Audrey; son, Ryan Bond; daughters, Lisa Russell (Kevin), and Andrea Galvin (Jeremy); brothers, Curt (Marion) and Gary (Karen); sisters, Barb Metcalf (Lewis) and Susie Christianson (Jerry); sisters-in-law, Edele Bond and Vivian Stern; brother-in-law, Les Yeager; precious grandchildren, Aaron, Eric and Adam Russell and Ella and Pearl Galvin; and many nieces and nephews.
Joel was interred at Willamette National Cemetery. His memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St, Philomath, where Joel was a member.