July 4, 1938—January 18, 2023

Joel E. Jamison, 84, of Albany peacefully passed away Wednesday, January 18th with his family at his side. Joel was born July 24, 1938 to Charles Edward and Harriet Leone (Pardy) Jamison in Hinkley, California. He grew up in Boron, California, and graduated from Desert High School in Edwards, California in 1956.

He married Gail Kaye Kinsley in 1959, and together they had 3 children.

Joel enjoyed a 40 year career as an instrumentation technician, starting in 1957 for the civil service in the Rocket Engine Test Lab at Edwards AFB.

In late 1956, due to the expansion of the Atlas and Thor missile programs, the need for qualified technicians expanded greatly. Due to the remoteness of the site, it was difficult to hire qualified technicians. The request was made to the Civilian Personnel Office to hire high school graduates who had good grades in mathematics and science. Joel and several others were hired, and went on to become excellent technicians.

He went on to work for U.S. Borax in Boron, California. After moving his family to Albany, Oregon in 1974, Joel went to work for Teledyne Wah Chang, and then Willamette Industries Albany Paper Mill until he retired in 1997.

Joel loved the Pacific Northwest. His only regret was not moving here sooner. He was a self-taught woodworker, and kept busy in retirement making projects for his sweetheart Gail, as well as many other family members and friends.

Joel enjoyed watching motocross, football, and watching old western movies and shows. He also enjoyed singing along and strumming his guitar to old western music. He is survived by his children; daughters Evelyn Deeter of Albany and Tracey Wetmore and husband Bill of Canby, son Joel and wife Karen of Albany, along with 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Gail, and his sister Barbara and brother-in-law Caleb Cavazos.

At Joel’s request, no services are planned.